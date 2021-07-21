An Australian show jumper has been suspended from participating in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, just two days before the start of the Games from July 23.

Jamie Kermond, 36, was set to make his Olympic debut. But his ‘A’ sample returned positive for cocaine use, leading to his provisional suspension.

Equestrian Australia communicated on Kermond’s suspension through a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended Jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021. The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place.”

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) commented on the matter through a release. “The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) as an interested party. The Australian Olympic Team Selection Committee will consider the matter later today.”

Victoria native Kermond, riding Yandoo Oaks Constellation, had secured Australia’s team quota for the Olympics at the 2018 World Equestrian Games Team. He was a member of the team of nine selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kermond still has the opportunity to have his ‘B’ sample tested.