Australian PM shows hope of return for Djokovic from three-year ban

Novak Djokovic has been offered an olive branch by the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who said a ban on him returning to the country may be lifted in the “right circumstances”, reports The Times.

Karen Andrews, the home affairs minister, had earlier confirmed that the unvaccinated tennis star’s deportation order disqualified him from entering Australia for up to three years.

Djokovic has returned to his native Serbia after losing a ten-day battle over his right to remain. It emerged that he also faces the prospect of being denied entry to the French Open after a government official confirmed that a vaccination pass will be mandatory for international athletes.

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, says Novak Djokovic was deported because he tried to breach entry rules at the border, even though the immigration minister did not dispute the tennis star’s belief he had a valid medical exemption.