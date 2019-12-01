Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins became the first bowler to claim 50 Test wickets in the year 2019.

Cummins achieved the feat by picking up the wicket of Mohammad Abbas in the 91st over of Pakistan’s innings in the second Test match. Later on, he also took the wicket of Yasir Shah to have 51 victims against his name this year.

Cummins is followed by England’s Stuart Broad, who has taken 38 wickets so far in 18 innings. India’s Mohammad Shami is third on the list with 33 wickets from 16 innings.

Notably, Cummins is the number one ranked bowler in Tests with 907 rating points and maintains a healthy 68-point gap with number two Kagiso Rabada.

Talking about the match, Pakistan were wrapped up for 302 runs in their reply to Australia’s 359 for 3 declared in the first innings. As a result, skipper Tim Paine asked Pakistan to follow and they lost 3 wickets for 39 runs by the time of writing the news.

Australia’s first innings was led by opener David Warner’s unbeaten knock of 335 as the southpaw became the second-highest individual scorer among his countrymen in red-ball cricket, following Mathew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003. However, the declaration from Paine denied Warner to go further.

Nonetheless, the bowlers made the runs look mammoth for Pakistan as Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the figures of 6 for 66. Meanwhile, Cummins finished at 3 for 83 in the first innings.