Cricket Australia had its night of nights on Monday as the annual awards ceremony was conducted at the Crown Melbourne. The awards celebrate and honour the achievements of international and domestic Australian cricketers of both the genders.

All smiles! Congratulations to our Belinda Clark and Allan Border Medal winners! 🏅#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/KFIlCps8rC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

David Warner and Ellyse Perry won the highest honours of the night. While Warner won the Allan Border Medal for the Male Cricketer of the Year, Perry took home the Belinda Clarke Medal for the Female Cricketer of the Year. The night also saw legendary woman cricketer Sharon Tredrea and former male pacer Craig McDermott.

Check the full list of winners

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction Female: Sharon Tredrea

Hall of Fame Induction Male: Craig McDermott

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner

Belinda Clark Medal/Female Cricketer of the Year: Ellyse Perry

Allan Border Medal/Male Cricketer of the Year: David Warner

Warner could not hold back tears back during the acceptance speech for his third Allan Border Medal. A total of 194 votes were polled in favour of Warner, while Steve Smith finished a close second with just one vote less. With 185 votes, Pat Cummins finished third.

Perry, on the other hand, claimed her second Belinda Clarke Medal after 161 votes were counted in her favour in comparison to Healey’s 153. Spinner Jess Jonassen finished third with 87 votes.