Cricket Australia had its night of nights on Monday as the annual awards ceremony was conducted at the Crown Melbourne. The awards celebrate and honour the achievements of international and domestic Australian cricketers of both the genders.
All smiles! Congratulations to our Belinda Clark and Allan Border Medal winners! 🏅#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/KFIlCps8rC
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
David Warner and Ellyse Perry won the highest honours of the night. While Warner won the Allan Border Medal for the Male Cricketer of the Year, Perry took home the Belinda Clarke Medal for the Female Cricketer of the Year. The night also saw legendary woman cricketer Sharon Tredrea and former male pacer Craig McDermott.
Check the full list of winners
Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch
Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
Hall of Fame Induction Female: Sharon Tredrea
Hall of Fame Induction Male: Craig McDermott
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar
Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne
Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano
Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh
Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner
Belinda Clark Medal/Female Cricketer of the Year: Ellyse Perry
Allan Border Medal/Male Cricketer of the Year: David Warner
An emotional @davidwarner31 accepts his third Allan Border Medal.
Great comeback, Bull! 🏅#AusCricketAward pic.twitter.com/VKUWaJ8m2V
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020
Warner could not hold back tears back during the acceptance speech for his third Allan Border Medal. A total of 194 votes were polled in favour of Warner, while Steve Smith finished a close second with just one vote less. With 185 votes, Pat Cummins finished third.
The always gracious @EllysePerry accepts her third Belinda Clark Award.
Well played, Pez! 👏#AusCricketAward | @AusWomenCricket pic.twitter.com/6kZVJ53dxr
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020
Perry, on the other hand, claimed her second Belinda Clarke Medal after 161 votes were counted in her favour in comparison to Healey’s 153. Spinner Jess Jonassen finished third with 87 votes.