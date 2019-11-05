Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second T20I match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Both the teams are playing with the same XIs that featured in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

About the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan:

Batting first Pakistan scored 107 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated quota of 15 overs in a rain-hit match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the revised target for Australia was 119 runs in 15 overs.

Pakistan looked on course for a tough total, but the rain came to rob their overs. The boundaries weren’t flowing when they were expected and as a result Australia got a small target to chase down.

During their chase, Australia cruised to 41 without loss in 3.1 overs when the clouds opened up again to restrict further play and forced the match to end with no result.