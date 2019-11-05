Australia have to chase down 151 runs in 20 overs as they restricted Pakistan to 150 for 6 in the second T20I match.

Earlier on Tuesday, Babar won the toss and elected to bat at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

However, the decision turned out to be a wrong one as none apart from Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed could dig in their heels.

Babar scored 50 runs off 38 balls before getting run out by David Warner. His innings included six boundaries. Meanwhile, the skipper’s teammate Iftikar scored unbeaten 62 off 34 balls. His quick-fire innings included 5 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Apart from the two Pakistani batsmen, the innings belonged to the Australian bowlers, who took the better of Pakistan as the Men in Green never really got going and lost wickets at regular intervals.

For Australia, Ashton Agar was the pick of the bowler with the figures of 2 for 23.

Kane Richardson conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over which helped Pakistan reach a competitive total. He ended with the figures of 1 for 51.

Both the teams are playing with the same XIs that featured in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

About the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan:

Batting first Pakistan scored 107 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated quota of 15 overs in a rain-hit match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the revised target for Australia was 119 runs in 15 overs.

Pakistan looked on course for a tough total, but the rain came to rob their overs. The boundaries weren’t flowing when they were expected and as a result Australia got a small target to chase down.

During their chase, Australia cruised to 41 without loss in 3.1 overs when the clouds opened up again to restrict further play and forced the match to end with no result.