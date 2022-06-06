Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022 – Fixtures and Squads

Between June and July of this year, Australia will visit Sri Lanka for three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. Sri Lanka visited Australia in February and lost a five-match Twenty20 International series. The T20I series begins on June 7 with the first T20I in Colombo.

As they prepare to host Australia in their backyard, Sri Lanka now has an excellent opportunity to repay the favour. The current T20 world champions are ranked fifth in the ICC T20I rankings as the series begins. Sri Lanka is ranked ninth in the world.

It has been a long time since an Australian team visited Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka remains in political turmoil, the series is expected to bring back smiles to fans’ faces, according to Aaron Finch.

Australia T20I Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI Squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Micthell Swepson.

Australia Test Squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

Sri Lankan T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan

(Inputs from IANS)