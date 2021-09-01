Australia ready to help Odisha in hockey infra & training

The Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrel AO praised the efforts of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in promoting the Indian Hockey team and said his country is willing to extend cooperation with the Odisha government in developing sports infrastructure.

He was interacting with the CM over a video conference on Tuesday.

The high commissioner accepted a suggestion of CM Naveen Patnaik for support in building sports infrastructure, training of sportspersons, and promotion of hockey in Odisha.

The two also discussed better cooperation in mining, technology, and trade.