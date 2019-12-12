Australia skipper Tim Paine on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at the Perth Stadium.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson makes his Test debut as Trent Boult misses the match.

“The pitch looks very good. It’s very hot. And when I won the toss at the Oval and bowled I promised myself I wouldn’t bowl first again. If anything this pitch looks better than day one last year and with the weather hopefully it will break up and get some cracking in it. We’re starting to get some consistency in our playing XI,” said Paine after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said, “We were going to have a bat as well. Obviously with the warm temperatures around and the nature of the surface because it does tend to crack. But at the same time there has been a lot of water put in it so hopefully we can get some sideways movement first up. Trent Boult isn’t quite right so Lockie Ferguson comes in. Really exciting opportunity for him to come in and make his debut.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper/ captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson