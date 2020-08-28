Cricket Australia has prohibited Australian players from using sweat from their head, face and neck for shining the ball during their upcoming limited overs tour of England. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already banned the usage of saliva on the ball for matches that are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It, however, said that players are free to use sweat from their bodies for the same. CA said that the the rule is based on medical advice it has received.

Shine on the ball is seen as a key element in red ball cricket but not so much in white ball game. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said that he was not too bothered by the extra restriction.

“It’s probably not something that’s too relevant in white-ball cricket,” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Once that new ball starts to go, you’re trying to keep it dry anyway. It’s more of a question for red-ball cricket. No doubt we’ll find out what it’s like in these practice games and if we need to revisit some planning around it, I’m sure we’ll have a chat before the series gets underway.”

Australia’s tour of England will involve three T20Is and as many ODIs. The T20 series will be played from September 4 to 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton while the ODI series will be played from September 11 to 16 at Old Trafford.