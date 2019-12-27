After getting dismissed for 467 in their first innings, Australia reduced New Zealand to 44 for 2 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On early Friday, Australia lost overnight batsman Steve Smith for 85 but the 30-year-old’s partner Travis Head dug in his feels with Tim Paine to put 150-run partnership.

In the course it, Paine scored 79 and Head scored second century of his career before losing their wickets to Neil Wagner. Head played a scintillating knock of 114 runs.

Wagner returned figures of 4 for 83, while Tim Southee ended with 3 for 103. Meanwhile, Colin de Grandhomme got 2 for 68 and Trent Boult claimed the remaining wicket.

Earlier on Boxing Day, riding on half-centuries from Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (63), Australia had ended Day 1 with the scoreline of 257 for 4.

Here are the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult