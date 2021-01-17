Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur continued to fight on Sunday as they stitched together the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba.

Sundar and Thakur have ensured that the visitors remain alive in the fourth Test with their partnership of 77 runs on Day Three. Thanks to that, India reached 253/6 at the end of the second session on Sunday.

After losing set batsman Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant early in the session, Sundar and Thakur scored unbeaten 38 and 33 respectively to keep India’s hope alive.

Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar had earlier held the record of the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India in Brisbane, scoring 58 runs in 1991.

Resuming the session at 161/4, India lost Agarwal on the second delivery as the right-handed batsman was caught in the slips by Steve Smith against Josh Hazlewood. Agarwal scored 38 runs, with the help of three fours and a six, in the 75 balls he faced during the course of his innings.

Pant (23) then shared a 25-run partnership with Sundar before he became the third scalp of Hazlewood who had the India wicketkeeper-batsman caught at gully by Cameron Green.

However, Thakur and Sundar scripted a brilliant fightback as they not only allowed Australia to take any further wickets but also made sure that the runs kept coming at a decent rate.

India scored 92 runs in 27 overs bowled in the post-Lunch session as they chase Australia’s first innings score of 369. Sundar and Thakur remained unbeaten on 38 and 33 respectively at the Tea Break.

Earlier, in the morning session, India had lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on their respective scores of 25 and 37 respectively.

Brief scores: India 253/6 at Tea (Washington Sundar 38*, Shardul Thakur 33*; Josh Hazlewood 3/43), Australia 369 all out

With IANS inputs