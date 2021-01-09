If losing quick wickets and conceding a 94-run lead against Australia in the first innings of third Test were not enough, India will now have to deal with a couple of more injury worries.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was rushed to hospital for scans after he was hit on his left elbow off a delivery from Pat Cummins, BCCI informed.

“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” said a statement from the BCCI.

Pant was replaced by Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets as the rules allow a wicketkeeper to be replaced by a fellow wicketkeeper in case of an injury. The latter is likely to keep the wickets for India for the rest of the match..

Pant was criticised for his wicketkeeping during the first innings as he dropped debutant Will Pucovski a couple of times and leaked a few runs as well.

Later, Jadeja was hit on his bowling hand by a short ball from Starc towards the end of the innings. Although he resumed batting after seeking medical attention, there are still questions over whether he will be able to bowl.

If anything serious, these injury issues will add to the list of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Both of them have returned to India to undergo rehabilitation programme in NCA after getting injured in the first and second Test respectively of the ongoing four-match series.

India on Saturday were bowled out for 244 runs in the first innings of the third Test against Australia to concede a 94-run lead at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pat Cummins was the best bowler for the host with his 4/29.

After the early wickets of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (22) and Hanuma Vihari (4), Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and Rishabh Pant (36) tried to restore some pride.

India had managed to score 84 runs for just two wickets in the first session after starting Day 3 at 96/2 with Rahane and Pujara at the crease.

However, the post-lunch period proved to be detrimental for the tourists as they succumbed to the efforts of Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with the new ball. India lost four wickets for 15 runs to lose track.

