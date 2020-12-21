Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and young opener Prithvi Shaw are likely to be axed from the playing eleven for the second Test between India and Australia, beginning on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shaw’s former Under-19 teammate Shubman Gill is believed to be in the frame as his replacement, reported PTI. Shaha is likely to be replaced by Rishabh Pant, who had scored a hundred Down Under during his previous tour.

KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are the two others in the thick of things. They will fill the places vacated by the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

During the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, Shami was hit on the right hand just above the wrist on Saturday by a delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins as the India No. 11 tried to take evasive action.

Kohli, on the other hand, will fly out to India following India’s dismal defeat in the series opener which was a pink-ball affair. He has been granted a paternity leave as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.

Australia on Saturday registered brilliant 8-wicket win over India in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval after the bowlers had bundled the visitors for a meager total of 35 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 90 runs, Australia reached the total in just 21 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Starting the innings with a 53-run lead, India lost nine wickets in just 27 runs in the first session on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) with their fiery spells have now given Australia a complete control over the Day-Night fixture. The hosts need to chase 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.