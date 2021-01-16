Early Stumps was called as rain washed out the third session on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. India reached 62/2, in response to Australia’s 369 in the first innings.

India lost Shubman Gill (7 off 15) early in their campaign, while Rohit Sharma got another start but failed to convert it into a big figure.

Sharma looked in fine touch as he made his way to 44 off 74 deliveries before he got out to Nathan Lyon while trying to play an aerial shot.

Soon after heavy shower took the centrestage as the players were restricted to the dressing room. While rain stopped, the groundstaff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for resumption of play.

Play will resume half an hour early on the third day to make up for the lost overs, with India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara taking the crease at 2 and 8 respectively.

Both the Indian wickets fell in the second session.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.

Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets each.

Resuming at the overnight 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 39 for the ninth wicket.

Brief scores Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)