India suffered another defeat at the hands of Australia to lose the three-match ODI series. Following their 66-run defeat in the first match, the Virat Kohli-led side lost by 51 runs in the second ODI in Sydney.

Chasing a mammoth 390-run target, India looked to be on course for a fight but could manage not more rhan 338/9. India started with a 58-run stand between openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan.

The pair departed within a few balls of each other after which captain Virat Kohli anchored the middle order. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the visitors and just as they were looking to shift gears, the latter fell to Moises Henriques thanks to a stunning catch by Smith at deep midwicket.

Kohli soldiered on with KL Rahul at other end before falling to a brilliant catch, this time by Henriques himself, at midwicket again off Josh Hazlewood. Kohli made 89 off 87 balls, putting up partnerships of 93 with Iyer and 72 with Rahul.

Rahul and Hardik Pandya then put up 63 for the fifth wicket but both succumbed to the pressure that came with the rising required run rate.

Earlier, Australia once again got off to great start as skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner made another 100-run opening stand. They made most of the batting friendly conditions and amassed 142 runs for the opening wicket.

Finch was the first to go back to the pavilion in the 23rd over when Mohammed Shami got him cauht by Virat Kohli at 60, scored with the help of six 4s and a six.

Warner, on the other hand, continued on his quest for a well-deserved century. However, Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance in the outfield ran him out at his individual score of 83, an innings graced with seven 4s and three 6s.

Meanwhile, Smith picked up from exactly where he had left on Friday and sent Indian bowlers all over the ground. His dominance forced Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to bring in a semi-fit Hardik Pandya to bowl.

With Marnus Labuschagne at the other end, the duo shared a 132-run partnership during the course of which Smith brought his 11th hundred in just 62 balls. The 32-year-old departed after making 104 runs off 64 balls with the help of fourteen 4s and two 6s.

Labuschagne was then joined by Maxwell, who did exactly what he had done in the first ODI and smashed the Indian bowlers left, right and centre. While the former got out after making 70 off 61 balls, the all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs in 29 balls.

In the 50th over, Maxwell brought his half century in just 25 balls. Australia ended their innings with 389/4 with Maxwell and Moises Henriques remaining unbeaten on 63 and 2 respectively.

Brief scores: Aus 389/4 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83; Mohammed Shami 1/73) vs Ind 338/9 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 89, KL Rahul 76; Pat Cummins 3/67)