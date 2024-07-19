ATP Tour: Impressive Nadal rallies past Norrie to reach quarters at Bastad

Spanish former World No.1 Rafael Nadal came up with his most complete performance of the 2024 season, storming into the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open here on Thursday. Nadal, returning to action since losing to Alexander Zverev in the French Open first round, defeated fifth seed Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second ATP Tour quarterfinal of the season.

After clinching the only break of a tight first set, Nadal rallied from 1-4 down in the second to pull through a tough second-round test at the clay ATP 250.

Although the Spaniard had shown glimpses of his imperious best during his previous 13 tour-level matches in 2024, Thursday’s showing against fellow lefty Norrie was arguably his most consistent. A rock-solid Nadal wore down the Briton to complete a one-hour, 43-minute triumph.

Nadal took control after a tight opening of a few games by reeling off three games in a row from 2-3. He fended off two break points at 5-4 before holding serve to clinch a high-quality first set and then recovered from a minor lapse in his level early in the second in style.

The Spanish legend, who has so far claimed 22 Major titles, won 14 points in a row from 1-4, 0/15, and ultimately won the final five games of the match to improve his ATP head-to-head series lead against Norrie to 5-1.

“Great feelings. I’ve been a while without playing on the Tour, since Roland Garros. To have the chance to compete well against a great player like Cameron is a great feeling,” said Nadal in his on-court interview.

“I think I played in some moments good tennis, in some moments I need to play a little bit more aggressively, but that is part of the journey today. I haven’t been competing very often, so matches and victories like today help. To be in rhythm the whole match and hold the pressure on the opponent the whole match, that’s something that I need to improve because I didn’t play enough,” said Nadal.

Nadal struck the ball cleanly off both wings throughout the match and did not hold back in chasing balls into either corner of the court. He won 74 percent (32/43) of points behind his first delivery, according to Infosys ATP Stats, a solid foundation that allowed him to win plenty of easy points on serve with some trademark second-strike winners. The only physical concern for the 38-year-old Nadal came when he fell over his left foot while trying to slide for a ball at 40/Ad in the first game of the second set. He called the physio to the court at the end of the match to tidy up the bleeding on his leg and elbow.

Now 9-5 for the season, Nadal will take on fourth seed Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals as he looks to add another Bastad title to the one he won on his previous appearance there in 2005. Navone earlier defeated Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2.

Qualifier Timofey Skatov also booked his last-eight spot on Thursday. The Kazakhstani upset third seed Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his maiden ATP Tour quarterfinal. The 23-year-old Skatov, who is No. 223 in the ATP Rankings, will take on seventh seed Nuno Borges next after the Portuguese beat his countryman Henrique Rocha 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.