India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the second round of the Nottingham Trophy grass court tournament here on Tuesday with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) over 229th ranked Leonardo Mayer of Argentina.

Ramanathan, who is ranked 211th on the ATP Tour, next plays Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the ATP Challenger tournament.

Earlier, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran withdrew due to injury. And Sumit Nagal had lost in the first round of qualifiers.