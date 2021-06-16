Athletes and officials who violate the Covid-19 rules could be kicked out of the Olympics, according to revised rules outlined in the third and final editions of the Tokyo 2020 playbook revealed on Tuesday.

The third version of the playbook, published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, added more than 10 pages compared to the second edition. Most of the contents are regulations about testing, consequences and sanctions.

Athletes may be exposed to the following non-exhaustive range of potential consequences of warnings, temporary or permanent withdrawal of accreditation, temporary or permanent ineligibility, or exclusion from the Games, disqualification or financial sanctions, the playbook said.

This updated version of the playbook highlights that there may also be measures or sanctions imposed by the respective organisations or the Japanese authorities in accordance with their respective rules and regulations.

“It is crucial that the measures outlined in the playbook are respected in order to make the Games safe and secure for all Games participants, and the people of Japan,” IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said.

Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 Main Operations Centre chief, was confident that the playbook would be strictly followed by the participants.

“The top priority of the Tokyo 2020 Games is safety, and the playbook are key to that objective,” he said.

“I am confident that with everyone’s cooperation, these playbook will have laid the foundation for safe and secure Games.”