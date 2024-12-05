Asian Women’s Handball C’ship: Gritty India suffer two-point loss to Iran despite Nina Shil’s heroic effort

Despite Nina Shil’s heroic defence, the Indian women’s handball team fell to a two-point defeat 32-30 to Iran in their second Group B match at the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 here on Wednesday. Taking positives from their spirited performance, India will now look to bounce back when they take on Japan in their final group game of the tournament.

Drawing from her considerable experience at the top level, Shalini Thakur tip-toed her way past a rigid Iran defence to open the scoring for India with a rousing finish. Shortly after, Bhawana Sharma, India’s player of the match from their win against Hong Kong-China, scored from the penalty spot, to give the hosts the start they desired.

India’s revolving goalkeepers, the seasoned Nina Shil and captain Diksha Kumari, both gold medallists from the SAF Games, thwarted attack after Iranian attack, ensuring that the two teams headed into the breakneck and neck.

Advertisement

Nina’s robust defence of her goal kept Iran at bay after the restart, providing a steady platform for the Indian attackers to eat into their opponents’ lead. Shuffling from side to side, and extracting the best use of the pivot players, India opened the Iran backline on several occasions, and took the match down to the wire, before falling to a narrow loss.

India will look to secure a first-ever berth in the AWHC semifinals, and subsequently, the 2025 World Women’s Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands, when they play Japan on Friday. Meanwhile, Iran will play Hong Kong-CHN, Kazakhstan will take on Singapore, and South Korea will face China.

Presented by the World Handball League (WHL) and organised by the Asian Handball Federation, India is hosting the tournament for the first time at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, from December 3 to 10.