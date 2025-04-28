Asian U-15 & U-17 c’ships: Seven Indian boxers enter finals

Six women were among the seven Indian pugilists who booked their place in the U-17 finals as India continued its strong showing on Day 9 at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships. With these results, India now has 21 boxers across U-15 and U-17 categories set to contest for gold.

The U-17 women boxers delivered an overall dominant display, led by Ahaana Sharma (50 kg), who stormed into the final with a first-round knockout victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Akmaral Amantaieva.

Khushi Chand (44–46 kg) edged Ukraine’s Oleksandra Cherevata 3-2, while Jannat (54 kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60 kg), Harsika (63 kg), and Anshika (80+ kg) also registered commanding wins to confirm their places in the final bouts.

In the men’s U-17 section, Devansh (80 kg) put on a composed performance to defeat Vietnam’s Nguyen Trong Tien 4-1 and secure his spot in the final.

Results

Men’s U-17 – Semifinals

48 kg: Meetei Ambekar Lairenlakpam (IND) lost to Zobeir Eisazehi (IRI) – WP 1:4

50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) lost to Khalif Rassul (KAZ) – WP 0:5

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) lost to Temirali Temirbayev (KAZ) – WP 0:5

54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) lost to Bobomurod Boymirzaev (UZB) – WP 0:5

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) lost to Zubair Akramov (KGZ) – WP 0:5

63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) lost to Saidkhuja Sadillakhujaev (UZB) – WP 0:5

80 kg: Devansh (IND) def. Nguyen Trong Tien (VIE) – WP 4:1

Women’s U-17 – Semifinals

44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) def. Oleksandra Cherevata (UKR) – WP 3:2

48 kg: Jiya (IND) lost to Nazokat Mardonova (UZB) – WP 2:3

50 kg: Ahaana Sharma (IND) def. Akmaral Amantaieva (KGZ) – KO R1

54 kg: Jannat (IND) def. Balym Gabitkyzy (KAZ) – WP 5:0

60 kg: Simranjeet Kaur (IND) def. Daria Serhiienko (UKR) – WP 5:0

63 kg: Harsika (IND) def. Kateryna Moroz (UKR) – WP 5:0

66 kg: Prachi (IND) lost to Dilyara Tursynbek (KAZ) – WP 0:5

70 kg: Himanshi (IND) lost to Kamila Ospanova (KAZ) – WP 0:5

75 kg: Sanvi (IND) lost to Diana Nadyrbek (KAZ) – WP 0:5

80 kg: Prachi Khatri (IND) lost to Friza Tazhibaieva (KAZ) WP 1:4

80+ kg: Anshika (IND) def. Elnura Kongyrat (KAZ) WP 5:0