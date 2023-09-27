Asian Games: Sift gifts Rifle 3P gold, Ashi bags bronze as shooters continue to impress

India’s Sift Kaur Samra displayed her prowess in the shooting range to clinch the gold medal in individual 50m rifle 3 position event while Ashi Chouksey settled for the bronze, as shooters continued to run riot with medal-winning performances on Day 4 of the competitions at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the yellow metal while Chouksey managed 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final.

Earlier, the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan dished out a clinical performance to bag the gold in the women’s 25m Pistol team event. Bhaker also topped qualification in the women’s 25m pistol event, with Esha finishing in fifth place and Rhythm taking seventh.

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position event.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra also shone in the 50m rifle 3 positions women’s team event as India won silver. In the process, Sift also broke the Asian and Asian Games record to finish in second postion in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifiers and Chouksey was sixth.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Meanwhile, Rohit Jadhav finished in eighth place in the wushu men’s Daoshu final. In swimming, Nina Venkatesh failed to qualify for the women’s 100m butterfly final, finishing 14th in the heats. Later in the day, Indian women’s hockey team will begin their campaign as they meet Singapore in their opening fixture.

In boxing, three pugilists will be in action, which also include Nikhat Zareen and seasoned Shiva Thapa.

Roshibina Devi, who is already guaranteed of a Wushu bronze in the women’s 60kg event, will look to elevate further in the competition.