Asian Games: India’s medal tally reaches historic 100 with kabaddi gold

The Asian Games 2023 has proven to be a historic for India, as the nation’s athletes displayed their skills and achieved a remarkable medal count. India reached a historic milestone by securing 100 medals in total, comprising 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze.

The Indian team clinched three consecutive gold medals on Saturday in archery and women’s kabaddi, propelling the country’s overall medal count to 100.

Archers continued to add to the country’s medal rush, with Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the men’s compound archery at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

Pravin defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147.

Earlier, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged gold medal in the women’s compound archery, defeating South Korea’s Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women’s compound archery, defeating Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.

However, it was the Indian women’s kabaddi team, which defeated Chinese Taipei in a thrilling final match to make it 100 for India.