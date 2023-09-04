Asian Games: Indian boxing contingent reaches China for training camp

The Indian boxing contingent for the Asian Games left for Wuyishan city, China for a 17-day long international boxing training camp ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The contingent includes 13 boxers and 11 support staff members. The training camp is scheduled from September 3 to September 20.

Following the camp, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

World Championships bronze medalists Deepak Bhoria (51 kg) and Nishant Dev (71 kg) will lead the men’s team alongside the experienced Shiva Thapa, who will feature in the super lightweight category (63.5kg). Sachin Siwach has stepped up from 54kg to 57kg as world bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin is yet to return from the knee injury suffered at the world championship quarter-final.

Lakshya Chahar (80kg), a three-time national champion, former Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) also feature in the men’s squad.

The women’s squad will be led by World championships gold medalists Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and also comprises the likes of 2022 Worlds bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg). Additionally, Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg) will also feature in the squad

Indian boxing squad for the Asian Games

Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg)