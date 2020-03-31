Asian Games gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday donated a total sum of Rs 3 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the country overcome the ongoing crisis.

“I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic,” the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

Chopra, who was forced to self-isolate for 14 days at the NIS-Patiala after his return from a training stint in Turkey, had earlier urged people to behave responsibly in its fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of its poor.

“I am not training at all. The gates of this hostel meant for those who have come back from foreign training have been locked. Not allowed to go anywhere but we are given an old gym to do some workout to keep ourselves fit,” PTI had quoted the 22-year-old as saying.

“People should take this pandemic seriously and follow guidelines. They should do this voluntarily like the Prime Minister’s Janata curfew. Countries in Europe are very small and they have better medical services but they are facing a huge crisis.

“Our country is much bigger with a lot of poor people. If our country reaches the stage 3 (of the spread of pandemic) it may really have a devastating effect. We should try and contain the disease before that happens. So, each one of us should be a responsible citizen and try to maintain social distancing,” added Chopra, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

(With PTI inputs)