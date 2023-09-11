Asia Cup: Team India to resume two down as rain plays havoc in Pakistan match

The much-anticipated the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan is expended to a second day after rain washed out the majority of play on Sunday.

India has reached 147/2 from 24.1 when clouds pour out rain on Sunday and playing cricket was possible from that point on despite the hard work of ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium.

KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) will resume at the crease for India as the not out batters on Monday and every effort will be made for the match to be completed in full on the reserve day, reports ICC.

Advertisement

The reserve day was added to this crucial Super Four match last week and is the only game at the Asia Cup – along with the final – with an option of being completed on an additional day.

Pakistan are presently positioned on top of the Super Four table following their impressive victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament phase, while India need to pick up a win to keep in touch with their arch-rival and Sri Lanka.

India will likely end up taking the field in Colombo on three successive days, with their Super Four match against Sri Lanka planned to take place the venue on Tuesday.