Asia Cup: India ring in wholesale changes against Bangladesh

India made as many as five changes by resting the likes of Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah among others for the inconsequential Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Besides Kohli and Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandy, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, making way for Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur as India elected to bowl first. Batting all-rounder Tilak Verma was earlier handed his India cap by skipper Rohit Sharma, and the youngster is set to make his ODI debut against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, who are already out of the tournament, also handed a debut to Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Iyer yet to recover

Top order batter Shreyas Iyer, who suffered back spasms minutes before the first Super Four game against Pakistan is yet to recover and will continue to rest, according to the BCCI’s medical team.

“Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit,” a statement from the board read.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman