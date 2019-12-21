Australian tennis player Ash Barty has said she was honoured after being named International Tennis Federation (ITF) 2019 World Champion alongside Rafael Nadal.

“I’m honoured to be named this year’s ITF World Champion,” said Barty. “2019 has been an incredible year, winning the French Open and making the Fed Cup Final were highlights. I’m so proud of my team and I for what we have achieved and can’t wait for the 2020 season to begin.”

Barty, who turns 24 in April next year, finishes 2019 in the women’s No. 1 spot having claimed her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, winning the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and leading Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993.

Alongside her, Rafael Nadal claimed the title of men’s World Champion for the fourth time, finishing the year at No. 1 with two more grand slam titles under his belt.

Only Roger Federer (five), Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras (both six) have claimed more.

“I am very happy to be named ITF World Champion and receive this award from the ITF,” said Nadal.

“To finish as No. 1 on the ATP rankings for a fifth time and win two more Grand Slam titles this year has been something that, looking a few years back, we would have never thought would happen. And as a perfect end, it was particularly special to win the Davis Cup at home in Spain. Thank you also to my team who has been with me all this time.”