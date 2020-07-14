In an attempt to maintain the team spirit among the players of the national team, Indian women’s coach Maymol Rocky recently conducted a webinar session with her players and support staff to bring in a ‘sense of positivity’ among everyone in the team spirit.

“Amidst the current pandemic, it was a breath of fresh air. The interaction brought in a sense of positivity amongst all. Although we are in constant touch through text messages and phone calls, seeing each other that too after so long was bound to have more impact on our team spirit,” Maymol told the official website of All India Football Federation.

“The recent pandemic situation has been frustrating. But we need to abide by the rules to stay away from the disease. As the coach of the team, it’s my responsibility to monitor my girls regularly. It was the first time when every one of us was on the same platform after the confirmation of India hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 came. Everyone took an oath to make this opportunity count.”

“We discussed how we should take care of our diet, keep ourselves fit, stay indoors and many more. Senior players like Ashalata, Aditi, Bala shared their regime with the youngsters,” the coach added.