Jose Noguera, agent of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, has revealed that the midfielder may leave the Gunners in January transfer window to join German-based club Hertha Berlin.

“Look, I will say it frankly and honestly – we are in agreement with Hertha and would like to go to Berlin,” Noguera told Blick as quoted by Goal.

The agent added that he has already shared the information with the top officials of Arsenal, including new coach Mikel Arteta.

“That’s what we said to Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu Gaspar – as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta,” added the agent.

Xhaka signed for Arsenal in 2016 but his recent angry reaction to fan abuse has put his future at the club under doubt. On the contrary, Arteta’s admiration for the Swedish star gave hints that he might be interested in keeping the 27-year-old at Emirates.

“As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list. This is how much I liked him,” Arteta, who was assistant under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City for 3 years, had said about Xhaka as quoted by Goal.

Notably, Xhaka was in the starting XI of Gunners’ 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day, which was Arteta’s first game since taking charge.