Arsenal player Granit Xhaka may move to Hertha Berlin in January in a £25m permanent transfer deal. However, the deal will only get locked when newly-appointed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta gives it a green signal.

“Hertha Berlin have agreed the principles of a loan deal for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka with a view to a £25m permanent move, but it is still dependent on Mikel Arteta’s say-so to go through in January,” said Independent in a report.

Xhaka signed for Arsenal in 2016 but his recent angry reaction to fan abuse in November has put his future at the club under doubt. The act also saw him stripped off from the skipper role. And hence, the Gunners had given him permission to sort out his future after the controversy.

On the contrary, Arteta admired the Swedish star days ago, giving hints that he might be interested in keeping the 27-year-old at Emirates.

Revealing that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was one of his choices in the transfer list of players in Manchester City, Gunners newly-appointed coach Mikel Arteta has declared his admiration for the Swedish star. And with less than a week left for the transfer window to re-open, Arteta has certainly hinted that Xhaka is going to remain at Arsenal in future.

Arteta, who was the assistant coach of City for 3 years under Pep Guardiola, took reigns from Freddie Ljungberg, who was the acting boss after Unai Emery was sacked.

“As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list. This is how much I liked him,” Arteta said about Xhaka as quoted by Goal.