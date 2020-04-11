To help the countrymen fight the coronavirus crisis, English Premier League club Arsenal will be providing more than 30,000 free meals to the “vulnerable” in the fight against COVID-19.

Along with this, the club will also donate essential items such as sanitary and personal hygiene products in the local community.

“Working with Islington Council as part of the borough’s emergency response plan, the donation will provide more than 30,000 free meals, as well as essential items such as sanitary and personal hygiene products to those most vulnerable in the local community,” said the Gunners in a statement on their official website.

“This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers. The Arsenal Foundation has also pledged £100k to local organisations and redirected a further £50k of partnership funding with Islington Giving towards their COVID-19 Crisis Fund,” it added.

The English Premier League last week extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1 lakh lives and has infected around 17 lakh across the globe so far. Talking about United Kingdom, the virus has so far claimed around 9,000 lives and has affected over 73,000 as per the Worldometer.