English Premier League club Arsenal’s players are likely to resume training sessions at their London Colney training ground from April 27 even though the United Kingdom remains under lockdown to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the club spokesperson has confirmed that the player would adhere to the social distancing guidelines and that they would travel alone.

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times,” Goal.com quoted club’s spokesperson as saying.

“All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home,” the spokesperson added.

The Premier League had extended the suspension of the current season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.” the Premier League had said in an official statement.

However, a BBC report had earlier stated that the clubs were likely to put June 30 as the deadline to decide if the 2019-20 season would continue or be scrapped amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought all forms of professional football into a standstill in the United Kingdom and in most parts of Europe.

The clubs were reportedly mulling such a decision because June 30 marks the end and beginning of several player contracts and sponsorship deals.

For example, players like Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will have their contracts end on June 30. Meanwhile, clubs like Liverpool, Watford and Newcastle United are due to change their official kit manufacturers from the day.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times on Friday, the Premier League officials were eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8 and the games are likely to be played behind the closed doors