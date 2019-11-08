Premier League side Arsenal are not having a season to remember so far. The team has not been up to the mark across all competitions in the season. Team manager Unai Emery has faced severe criticism for their poor form and even some of their key players. They are now looking to draft in an Austrian defender in the January transfer window to solve their problems.

According to a report carried by The Sun, Gunners want to rope in Eintracht Frankfurt star Martin Hinteregger in the forthcoming transfer window. The Austrian International, who just bagged a permanent transfer to Frankfurt in the summer transfer window has been splendid in defence for the Bundesliga team and this has attracted interest from the Gunners.

The Arsenal club management is reportedly very impressed by Hinteregger, especially with his performance in the Match against Bayern Munich which his side went on to win 5-1. Arsenal may go ahead with a £22 Million move for him. However, the Gunners may have to face stiff competition from West Ham United who are also reportedly aiming to draft him in.

Arsenal did manage to spend massive funds on their defence in the summer transfer window by signing players like David Luis and Kieren Tierney. However, none of them have had a significant impact in the season so far. This is because while David Luiz has looked out of form, Kiren Tierney is nursing an injury and has just started to make his way into the starting XI.

With a couple of months to go for the January transfer window, expect more updates from this transfer saga.