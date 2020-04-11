Arsenal will be providing 30,000 free meals and help in delivering 15 tonnes of emergency supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club said in a statement on Friday.

“The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington,” said the former Premier League champions.”

Working with Islington Council as part of the borough’s emergency response plan, the donation will provide more than 30,000 free meals, as well as essential items such as sanitary and personal hygiene products to those most vulnerable in the local community, the club further said.

“This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers. The Arsenal Foundation has also pledged 100,000 pounds to local organisations and redirected a further 50,000 pounds of partnership funding with Islington giving towards their COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”

Alan Sefton MBE, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “We are very proud to be able to support the people of Islington during this challenging time. Islington Council have set up an extremely well-coordinated response and it is essential that we play our part in supporting that.

“This aligned community response is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration with a number of local organisations. By working together with Islington Council and others, we hope we can continue to identify and support those in our local community who most need our support.”