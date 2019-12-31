Post Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League match, club’s midfielder Mesut Ozil has said the Gunners didn’t deserve to lose the match as their performance against Chelsea in the game was one of their best.

“Today’s (Sunday) result hurts after our best performance for a while,” said Ozil on Instagram.

“We didn’t deserve to lose. But thanks for your amazing support at home this afternoon. We go again on Wednesday – together.”

On Sunday, Chelsea edged past Arsenal as Tammy Abraham’s late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Notably, Arteta is still longing for his first win in charge of Arsenal. In the matches he has guided his team so far, he had to settle with a draw and a loss.

“I am really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals and the timing of them as well,” said Arteta after the match.

“I’m pleased with a lot of things I’ve seen and I’m pleased with things that we trained that actually happened in the game and how they buy into this.

“But I’m disappointed to lose the game. We have to sustain that level for longer periods against a very physical team like Chelsea and yes, we have to move on,” he added.