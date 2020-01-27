Argentina international midfielder Matias Kranevitter has left Zenit Saint-Petersburg to join reigning Mexican champions Monterrey.

The 26-year-old agreed to personal terms of a four-year deal after Monterrey reportedly paid the Russian club $6 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We continue our search to have the best possible team to meet our objectives,” the Liga MX club said in a statement on Sunday.

“Kranevitter has just the right attitude needed to wear our colours.”

Kranevitter, who has been capped nine times for Argentina’s national team, is Monterrey’s second signing of the new season, joining striker Ake Loba from Cote d’Ivoire.

Monterrey are currently 16th in the 18-team Liga MX standings after the first three rounds of the Clausura tournament.