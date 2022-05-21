Archery World Cup: Indian men’s compound team clinches gold after beating France

On Saturday, the Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini defeated France to win gold at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2.

India came from behind to win the gold medal, outscoring the French team of Quentin Baraer, Jean Phillipe Boulch, and Adrien Gontier 232-230.

This was the Indian trio’s second World Cup gold medal, following their victory in Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. Surprisingly, France was also on the losing side at the time.

Meanwhile, former Asian champion Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur won bronze in the compound mixed team. In the third-place match, the Indians defeated Turkey’s Emircan Haney and Ayse Suzer 156-155.

India had the chance to add another gold medal to their collection, but Mohan Bhardwaj was defeated in the individual men’s compound final by top seed Mike Schloesser. Mohan, who was 42nd after the qualification round, lost the final 141-149.

The three medals on Saturday brought India’s total at the second stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 to five.

Previously, the women’s compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar, as well as the women’s recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat, each won bronze.

Individual recurve archers from India, on the other hand, did not make the podium. In the men’s recurve, Jayanta Talukdar was the only one to make the top eight.

(Inputs from IANS)