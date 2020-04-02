To help the citizens of the country amid the COVID-19 scare, Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela has pledged to contribute Rs 5 lakh.

The 27-year-old will be contributing Rs 3 lakh towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and Rs 2 lakh to Rajasthan relief fund set up to support the battle against COVID-19.

“I pledge to contribute 3 lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic,” Chandela said in a tweet.

I pledge to contribute 3 Lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 Lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ashokgehlot51 @KirenRijiju — Apurvi Chandela (@apurvichandela) April 1, 2020

Prior to Chandela, Manu Bhaker had donated a sum of Rs one lakh to the Haryana-CARES Fund set up for COVID-19 patients, while teenager Esha Singh had decided to donate as much as Rs 30,000 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The virus, which has killed more than 48,000 across the globe, has claimed 50 lives so far in India and has affected around 2,000. In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.

As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Hima Das and from Bajrang Punia to Neeraj Chopra, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help India overcome the pandemic.