Anya Shrubsole has become the first English woman cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets after picking up three scalps on Friday in their Group B match against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
Other than her, only Australian all-rounder Elyse Perry and West Indies bowler Anisa Mohammed have 100 or more international wickets in the shortest format.
Shrubsole returned with figures of 3/25 to help her team defeat Pakistan comfortably by 42 runs at the Manuka Oval. Her victims were Pakistan’s opener Muneeba Ali, their highest scorer Aliya Riaz and tailender Diana Baig.
Earlier on being asked to bat first, England’s innings was bolstered by last match’s star and skipper Heather Knight as she smashed a 47-ball 62 to help the Three Lions post a commendable total of 158/7.
Natalie Sciver and Fran Wilson contributed by sharing important partnerships with Knight. While Sciver scored 36 off 29 balls, Wilson played 19-ball innings for 22 runs.
For Pakistan, it was a tale of dismay with a flurry of misfields and dropped catches. They were riding high after beating former champions West Indies in their opening encounter and had forced England to commit several mistakes as well but the efforts from the fielders let the whole team down.