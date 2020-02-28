Anya Shrubsole has become the first English woman cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets after picking up three scalps on Friday in their Group B match against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Anya Shrubsole becomes the first England player to 100 T20I wickets! What a career! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/942nMhmxMI — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

Other than her, only Australian all-rounder Elyse Perry and West Indies bowler Anisa Mohammed have 100 or more international wickets in the shortest format.

Shrubsole returned with figures of 3/25 to help her team defeat Pakistan comfortably by 42 runs at the Manuka Oval. Her victims were Pakistan’s opener Muneeba Ali, their highest scorer Aliya Riaz and tailender Diana Baig.

Earlier on being asked to bat first, England’s innings was bolstered by last match’s star and skipper Heather Knight as she smashed a 47-ball 62 to help the Three Lions post a commendable total of 158/7.