Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are making the most of the self-isolation period while battling the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

After the star couple shared a joint message on social media, urging fans to practice self-isolation and social distancing, Anushka Sharma has now shared a lightheaded selfie of them on her Instagram account with the caption, “Self – isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & form.”

The selfie is being loved by netizens and has gone viral on social media.

While all cricketing action and film releases have been deferred as of now, Virat Kohli did not have the best of outings in India tour of New Zealand tour and would be eager to score runs and win India matches as soon as the virus subsides and cricketing action resumes.