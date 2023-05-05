Making an appeal to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Singh Thakur called on them to end their dharna as their demands have been accepted.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday on the sidelines of the launch of the logo and mascot of 3rd Khelo India Unversity Games, Thakur said, “I request the wrestlers sitting at Jantar Mantar should end their agitation. The government is fulfilling all their demands. The Supreme Court has also given its order in this matter. Now, the wrestlers should fully cooperate with a fair investigation and let the Delhi Police do their work.”

He assured the agitating wrestlers that the government will try its best to ensure that the wrestlers get justice and this will be done within the purview of the law.

Thakur said Delhi Police has registered an FIR and investigation was underway.

“We have accepted the legitimate demands of the wrestlers and law will take its own course in Brijbhushan Saran Singh’s case,” he added.