After Anthony Joshua’s thumping win over Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his four world titles on the night of December 7, ex-world champion Glenn McCroy said that the British fighter was fighting a “little flat bloke” in the ring and criticised him for making his American-Mexican opponent look like a “dangerous” fighter.

“He (Joshua) made an ordinary fighter look dangerous. At the end of the day, he was in the ring with a little fat bloke,” McCroy told talkSPORT hosts Jim White and Natalie Sawyer when asked about the duo’s recent fight in the Middle East.

“I’m not taking too much away from Ruiz Jr, but he was badly out of shape. Joshua made him look like some sort of monster. This wasn’t Mike Tyson, this wasn’t George Foreman. You’ve got to put it in context of who he beat,” McCroy added.

Notably, 30-year-old Ruiz was drubbed by Joshua in a cagey rematch between the pair in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, where the British fighter thrashed the American-Mexican with a unanimous points decision.

Joshua adopted the Klitschko-like jab, grab and hold technique against Ruiz on which McCroy said, “There looked to be so much frailty around Joshua.

“Anytime he got in close quarters he grabbed because it looked like he would get hurt at any time. I thought he’d pepper him with a jab, step in and take him out. But his confidence didn’t look there. Any time they came close he tied them up. He wasn’t in with a super danger man!”

While Ruiz has promised to return to the top of the heavyweight division soon, Joshua has officially been ordered by the World Boxing Organisation to defend his WBO title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk within 180 days of the win against Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.