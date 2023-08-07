Ace Women’s javelin thrower Annu Rani came up with below par performance and finished poor seventh at the Hylo Javelin Meeting Offenburg meet in Germany .

In a field of ten throwers, including four Olympians, the Indian logged a best throw of a modest 54.76m, a little over nine meters short of her personal best.

Annu Rani, who holds women’s javelin throw national record of 63.24m, had a best effort of a modest 54.76m in her fifth attempt. The German meet, also called the Hylo Speerwurfmeeting Offenburg, is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level event.

An Asian Games bronze medalist, Annu Rani started with a throw of 53.63m. She followed up with 51.46m and 54.57m in her third and fourth attempts, respectively, after her second throw was a foul. Annu Rani’s final attempt measured 54.47m.

The 30-year-old Indian has not breached the 60-metre mark in six competitions since winning the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The six competitions include the Lebanese athletics championships, held last month.

Her season best stands at 59.24m, which won her the gold medal at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and qualified her for the Asian Games Annu Rani has also made the cut for the world athletics championships, via the world ranking route, slated to be held in Budapest later this month.

World Athletics Championships bronze medallist Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi, emerged as the winner with an effort of 61.88m, which she produced with her final attempt. New Zealand’s Tori Peeters finished second with a best throw of 61.32m.

South Africa’s Jo-Ane van Dyk, an Olympian, finished third with 60.37m ahead of two-time Olympian and reigning European champion Lina Muze of Latvia, who logged 59.19m. Germany’s Christin Hussong, also a two-time Olympian and former European champion, finished fifth .