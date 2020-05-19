In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus when cricket resumes, the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee on Monday recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball.

The discussion was in public forum for the past few days, however, it was on Monday when the committee of the apex cricket body took the decision during a meeting over a video conference.

It is worth noting that the recommendations will be put before the ICC Board for ratification in early June, if approved then only it can be implied.

“We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game,” Kumble said in an ICC release.

Saliva in cricket is used to shine the ball which helps in swing bowling, this process carries much weightage in the longest format of the game as it could turn the fate of the match, but the practice is now being seen as a health risk. And this led the cricket committee to come to the proposal.

“The ICC Cricket Committee heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited,” said ICC in a release.

“The Committee also noted the medical advice that it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted through sweat and saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat to polish the ball whilst recommending that enhanced hygiene measures are implemented on and around the playing field,” it added.