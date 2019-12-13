Days after losing his world heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz has vowed to prove his haters wrong by becoming a champion once again.

Notably, 30-year-old Ruiz was drubbed by Joshua in a cagey rematch between the pair in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, where the British fighter thrashed the Mexican on a unanimous points decision.

With other challenges ahead for Joshua, it remains to be seen where Ruiz will go next but he has promised to return to the top of the heavyweight division soon.

“Can’t wait to prove the haters wrong once again,” said Ruiz in a comeback message on Twitter.

The boxer pledged to bounce back stronger and promised himself and his fans to be a champion once again.

“I’ll be back stronger. I WILL be a champion once again,” read Ruiz’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Ruiz expressed gratitude to his “true fans” for their love and support, and appreciated his haters as well.

“I appreciate all the love and support from my true fans. I appreciate the haters as well and. Back to the gym. Let’s start this journey to the belts,” the tweet from Ruiz added.

Talking about Joshua, the boxer has officially been ordered by the World Boxing Organisation to defend his WBO title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk within 180 days of Saturday’s win.

“The WBO World Championship Committee hereby orders the parties herein commencement of negotiations for the above-mentioned WBO heavyweight mandatory championship contest,” the WBO wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN.

“Please be advised that the parties have 30 days upon receipt of this letter to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a purse bid will be ordered pursuant with the WBO regulations of world championship contests,” the letter added.

That implies that Joshua will now have to face the prospect of defending his WBO title before June 4.