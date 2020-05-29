Former world number one male tennis player Andy Murray has confirmed his return to the court as a part of the six-day tournament organised by his brother Jamie Murray called ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ in June this year.

The tournament will see the Murray brothers and the others like Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans fare against each other. The tournament will have both the singles and doubles competitions and will be screened live on Amazon Prime in a bid to raise a minimum amount of 100,000 pounds for England’s National Health Staff.

The Battle of the Brits will also be the first live tennis competition in more than three months as all ATP, WTA competitions and Grand Slams have been either temporarily suspended or cancelled due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will run from June 23 to 28 and will be played at the Lawn Tennis Association’s Roehampton Base.

“The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back,” Jamie Murray said as quoted by English outlet The Guardian.

“A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done,” he added.

Meanwhile, before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Andy Murray had returned to the court after suffering another injury-enforced gap due to his hip injury.

After undergoing one of the major surgeries of his career, the former Wimbledon Champion marked his return to the tour in August last year in the Cincinnati Open, where he lost in the first round. Apart from this, he also played at seven other tournaments — including the Davis Cup in Spain last month — to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.

However, he won his first singles title since 2017 at Antwerp in October 2019 in the European Open beating Stan Wawrinka. But his joy did not last long as he was forced to go out for another three months due to injury which cost him his participation in this year’s Australian Open.