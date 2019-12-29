Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open and inaugural edition ATP Cup in 2020 due to pelvic injury.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement.

“Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing,” he added.

After his loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of Australian Open this year, Murray underwent a surgery on his hip which kept him out of the game for a long time.

The British returned to the tour in August at Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round. Apart from this, he also played at seven other tournaments — including the Davis Cup in Spain last month — to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.

“After the Australian Open this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me,” Murray said.

The 32-year-old tennis star will not play any match until February. However, he will continue practising at home to build up fitness.