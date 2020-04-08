West Indian T20 great Andre Russell has now added yet another achievement to his already superb T20 career. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder on Wednesday was adjudged the Wisden T20 Cricketer of the Year.

With his unbelievable ability to clear long boundaries at will and especially when under immense pressure to do so has made him one of the finest cricketers ever to grace the shortest format of the game.

Wisden Honours

The Leading Twenty20 Cricketer in the World#wisdenalmanack2020#wisdenhonours pic.twitter.com/C3EiXCHdBK — Wisden Almanack (@WisdenAlmanack) April 8, 2020

In as many 46 matches that he played last year, Russell accumulated 1080 runs at a strike rate of 182 along with 101 sixes. In addition, he picked 43 wickets with the ball in hand.

In the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) alone, Russell scored 510 runs along with 11 wickets and went on to become the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament last season.

Russell would now look to continue his form when the cricketing season resumes after the dreaded coronavirus subsides.