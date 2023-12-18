Amitabh Bachchan joins ISPL as owner of Mumbai team

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who formerly owned the Mumbai squad, has now joined the first Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) following the footsteps of Akshay Kumar who owns the Srinagar team.

The Indian Street Premier League (T10) is a tennis cricket league that was the first to bring together the best local cricket talent in India and provide players with a thorough platform to display their abilities. The league hopes to break down barriers and become a global hub, helping to develop the next generation of cricket superstars and giving cities’ cricket scenes more structure

An important milestone in the history of cricket will be reached when India’s first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket competition, known as the ISPL, takes place in a stadium.The first edition is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, India, from March 2 to March 9, 2024.

Teams from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar will compete in this league.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “A new day and a new enterprise,” in reference to the league. “Being a team owner in Mumbai and being able to witness the talent explosion occurring for a huge, ambitious future is an honor and a privilege for me.”.

“An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets and gullies and made shift home-made pitches to play cricket, now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in a formal setting before millions the world over,” he further wrote on X (formerly twitter).